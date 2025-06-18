President of Pakistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day, Trend reports.

''Excellency, Dear Brother,

On behalf of the people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy a close and fraternal relationship, founded on mutual respect, trust, and shared vision for peace and prosperity. It is a source of great satisfaction that our bilateral ties have seen a historic deepening over the past few years, with frequent high-level visits and fruitful cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

I remain confident that the strong momentum in our partnership will continue to yield lasting benefits for our two nations. Pakistan remains firmly committed to working closely with Azerbaijan in furthering our shared goals of regional connectivity, economic growth, and strategic collaboration.

I take this opportunity to convey my heartfelt wishes for your continued good health, well-being, and happiness, as well as for the enduring progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, '' the letter reads.