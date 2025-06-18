Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The World Judo Championships are ongoing in Budapest, Hungary, Trend reports.

On the sixth day of the tournament, Olympic champion and member of the Azerbaijani national team Zelim Kotsoyev took to the tatami in the men's 100 kg weight category.

Kotsoyev entered the competition in the second round and confidently advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating Italy’s Gennaro Pirelli in the Round of 32 and Kazakhstan’s Marat Baykamurov in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, he faced Arman Adamyan, representing the International Judo Federation (IJF), and after a loss, moved to the repechage bracket.

In the repechage, Kotsoyev overcame Spain’s Nikolaos Sherazadishvili and went on to claim a convincing victory over South Korea’s Sok-Yeon Kim in the bronze medal match, securing third place in the world championships.

With Kotsoyev’s success, Azerbaijan now holds three medals at the tournament. Earlier, Zelim Tskayev (81 kg) and Eljan Gadzhiyev (90 kg) also captured bronze medals in their respective weight categories.