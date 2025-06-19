Azerbaijan sees uptick in liquefied gas output for 5M2025
Azerbaijan increased its liquefied gas production by over twelve percent in the first five months of the year, reaching nearly 93,000 tons. Finished product reserves stood at around 1,600 tons as of early June.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy