Trump issues ultimatum to Iran, asserts full control over Iranian airspace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ President of the United States, Donald Trump, has delivered a new ultimatum to Iran, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists, Trump declared that the country’s airspace is now entirely under U.S. control and warned that the Middle East could face serious consequences if tensions escalate.

“This is just two very simple words – unconditional surrender. Simply put, it means: enough, I surrender, nothing else will happen," Trump explained.

He admitted that without compliance, the U.S. may strike Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

Highlighting regional tensions, Trump also noted that the coming week “will be a big week” in light of current developments in the Middle East.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel