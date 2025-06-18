Middle Corridor to see spike in freight throughput by 2030

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. The transport and logistics route known as the Middle Corridor is becoming one of the key factors in economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, a joint report by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University said, Trend reports.

The report data shows that over the past three years, cargo volume along the Middle Corridor has increased more than fivefold—from 840,000 tons in 2021 to 4.5 million tons in 2024. Compared to last year, the growth was 62 percent. The goal of the participating countries is to increase cargo flow to 10 million tons by 2030. Meanwhile, delivery times have dropped from 38–53 days to 19–23 days, with ongoing efforts to reduce it further to 15 days.

The Middle Corridor offers a clear advantage over the Northern route through Russia, as it provides more stable and diversified transit, reducing risks related to geopolitical conflicts and sanctions. Beyond its transport role, the corridor serves as a powerful catalyst for economic growth and integration, boosting infrastructure development, industry, and job creation in the region.

The report also revealed forecasts from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which expects cargo volumes along the Central Trans-Caspian route to rise from 18,000 TEU in 2022 to 130,000 TEU by 2040—and potentially to 865,000 TEU with the implementation of large infrastructure projects, which would be 48 times current levels. The World Bank forecasts a tripling of cargo volumes by 2030—up to 11 million tons per year.

Key factors in the corridor’s development include digitization of transport documents, simplification of customs procedures, system interoperability, and the expansion of public-private partnerships.

In addition, the report highlighted the active role of companies registered with AIFC in promoting the Middle Corridor. For example, Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., a joint venture uniting the railway companies of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, is working on digitizing and optimizing multimodal transport between China and Europe. Another example is KPMC, a joint venture of Kazakhstan Railways and PSA International, which focuses on the implementation of innovative logistics solutions.

