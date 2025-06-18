Kazakhstan’s oil capacity set to rise with Tengiz growth and Kashagan gas plant - IEA

Photo: Tengizchevroil

Kazakhstan’s total oil supply in 2024 fell slightly by 50,000 barrels per day (kb/d) year-on-year to 1.9 million barrels per day (mb/d), primarily due to maintenance activities at its three largest producing fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak, according to the latest International Energy Agency (IEA) outlook.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register