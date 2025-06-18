Turkmenistan opens bidding for cotton processing and storage infrastructure
Turkmenistan has announced a new tender for the development of key cotton processing and storage facilities in Ahal Province. The project, led by the State Concern Türkmenpagta, includes the design and construction of ginneries and storage complexes aimed at boosting the country’s cotton industry.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy