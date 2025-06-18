Azerbaijan's metal ore production rises sharply in 5M2025
Metal ore production in Azerbaijan surged to 240 million manat from January through May 2025, marking a sharp increase of nearly 76 percent compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth, overall output in the mining industry declined slightly as crude oil production fell and natural gas volumes rose marginally.
