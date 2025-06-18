Azerbaijan’s solar sector posts impressive gains in 5M2025

Azerbaijan’s solar power output surpassed 184 million kilowatt-hours in the first five months of the year, marking an increase of nearly 30 million kilowatt-hours from the same period last year. The electricity, gas, and steam sector also saw total production and services reach about 1.5 billion manat during this time.

