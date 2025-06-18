Azerbaijan’s solar sector posts impressive gains in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s solar power output surpassed 184 million kilowatt-hours in the first five months of the year, marking an increase of nearly 30 million kilowatt-hours from the same period last year. The electricity, gas, and steam sector also saw total production and services reach about 1.5 billion manat during this time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy