Turkmenistan, Honduras establish diplomatic relations

Economy Materials 18 June 2025 17:32 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 18. Turkmenistan and Honduras have officially tied the knot in the realm of diplomacy, sealing the deal at a signing ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations in the bustling heart of New York City, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ahead of the ceremony, Aksoltan Atayeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, met with Mary Elizabeth Flores, Permanent Representative of Honduras to the UN. Both diplomats put their cards on the table, reaffirming their shared interest in strengthening friendly ties, and rolled up their sleeves to commit to expanding bilateral political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

They underscored the imperative of synergistic engagement within multilateral frameworks, with a particular emphasis on the United Nations as a pivotal entity. The conclave culminated in a reciprocal exchange of accolades among delegates, acknowledging the significant achievement on behalf of their respective administrations and constituencies.

