President Ilham Aliyev receives President of National Assembly of Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. On June 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Natalia Kiselova, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev described the relations between the two countries as strategic, emphasizing the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels and the implementation of joint projects to further expand bilateral cooperation. The head of state hailed the strong political ties and expressed satisfaction with the active mutual engagement in the energy sector in recent years.

The Azerbaijani President highlighted the significance of Natalia Kiselova’s participation in the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) held in Baku, expressing hope that the visit would be productive and offer a valuable opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda.

Expressing her gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the warm reception, Natalia Kiselova commended the development of bilateral relations and underscored the importance of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

She also recalled the restoration of the Trapezitsa Archaeological Museum Reserve in the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, noting the Bulgarian people's appreciation of this contribution. Kiselova expressed her gratitude to President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for the successful implementation of the project.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the significance of the PABSEC session held in Baku and its role in strengthening interparliamentary cooperation among member states. It was noted that the PABSEC Presidency had been transferred from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, and Azerbaijan’s successful term as Chair was praised.

The parties also commended the effective cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within international organizations and emphasized the vast potential to further enhance ties in the economic and trade sectors, including renewable energy and other areas.

