Azerbaijan, Estonia explore deeper cooperation in tax administration

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Azerbaijan and Estonia have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of tax administration, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy

The discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between the head of the State Tax Service, Orkhan Nazarli, and the Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, Raigo Uukkivi, as part of the 29th General Assembly of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA) held in Baku.

In the course of the meeting, both parties conducted a comprehensive analysis of the existing framework and future trajectories of fiscal collaboration between the two nations. The parties engaged in a discourse on optimizing the precocious identification and evaluation of fiscal vulnerabilities, augmenting service excellence via digital methodologies, promoting voluntary tax adherence, and implementing avant-garde strategies to refine revenue collection frameworks.



Subsequent to the convening, a formalized protocol document delineating the foundational parameters for prospective collaboration was executed. This accord is poised to function as a strategic framework for collaborative initiatives between the tax authorities of the two nations, thereby enhancing their bilateral partnership dynamics.

