Greece records alarming rise in deaths in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Greece experienced a 3.5 percent increase in the number of deaths during the first four months of 2025, Trend reports.

According to official data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), between December 30, 2024, and April 6, 2025, a total of 36,342 deaths were recorded across Greece. This figure includes 18,276 men and 18,066 women, and it represents 1,225 more deaths compared to the same period in 2024, when 35,117 deaths occurred (17,742 men and 17,375 women). The report also includes deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the numbers have been on the upswing, the death toll in the first 14 weeks of 2025 was, in fact, a notch below the six-year average for that same stretch of time. Specifically, there were 1,906 fewer deaths than the average recorded between 2019 and 2024, which stood at 38,248 deaths, indicating a decrease of 5 percent.

The trend in recent years shows significant annual fluctuations. In 2024, deaths fell by 7.5 percent compared to 2023, which had recorded 37,945 deaths. In turn, 2023 saw a sharp 13.7 percent drop compared to 2022, when the death toll reached 43,968. That figure had marked a 17.8 percent increase from 2021, which recorded 37,338 deaths. Meanwhile, 2021 showed a slight decrease of 0.8 percent from 2020 (37,627 deaths), and 2020 had only a 0.4 percent increase from 2019 (37,492 deaths).

Breaking down the data by week, the highest increases in deaths in 2025 occurred during the ninth week (February 24 to March 2), the eleventh week (March 10 to March 16), and the tenth week (March 3 to March 9), with year-on-year increases of 17.9 percent, 17.5 percent, and 17 percent respectively.

Conversely, the most notable decreases were observed in the third week (January 13 to January 19), the first week (December 30 to January 5), and the fifth week (January 27 to February 2), with reductions of 9 percent, 8.2 percent, and 4.6 percent respectively.

When analyzed by age group, the statistics revealed a decline in deaths in 11 age categories and an increase in seven, while the number of deaths remained unchanged in the 20 to 24 age group.

The biggest jumps in numbers were seen among the folks over 90, racking up an extra 760 deaths, while the 75 to 79 crowd followed closely behind with 225 more losses, and the 70 to 74 group added 161 to the tally.



The most significant drops were seen in the 40 to 44 age bracket, where there were 57 fewer deaths, followed by the 65 to 69 age group with 13 fewer deaths, and the 85 to 89 age cohort, which experienced 11 fewer deaths.

Regionally, ten of Greece’s thirteen administrative regions recorded an increase in deaths. The most significant increases in absolute numbers occurred in Attica, which reported 543 more deaths, followed by Thessaly with 180 and Crete with 141. In contrast, decreases were recorded in the regions of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, where deaths fell by 59, in the Peloponnese with 31 fewer deaths, and in Western Macedonia, which recorded 17 fewer deaths.