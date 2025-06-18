Uzbekistan reveals growth in small business sector in early 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
From January to April 2025, Uzbekistan saw the establishment of 26,738 new small businesses, marking a slight growth compared to last year. Trade remains the leading sector, followed by agriculture, industry, and services, reflecting ongoing diversification in the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy