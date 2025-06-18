Uzbekistan reveals growth in small business sector in early 2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

From January to April 2025, Uzbekistan saw the establishment of 26,738 new small businesses, marking a slight growth compared to last year. Trade remains the leading sector, followed by agriculture, industry, and services, reflecting ongoing diversification in the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.

