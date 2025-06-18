Albania tightens its belt on trade front, with exports on rise, imports on fall

Albania’s trade deficit narrowed to $420 million in May 2025, reflecting a 4.6 percent monthly drop and continued improvement compared to last year. Boosted by rising exports of fuels, food, and textiles, the country also saw a modest annual increase in outbound trade, while imports slightly declined.

