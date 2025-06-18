Kyrgyzstan’s first UFC fighter set for spectacular bout in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. I am the first Kyrgyz fighter in the UFC, and for me it is not only a great honor, but also a huge responsibility, Kyrgyz fighter Myktybek Orolbay, a participant of UFC Fight Night Baku, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"Since I was 18 years old, I dreamed about it, and now I'm 27 - my dream has become a reality. We have been preparing for two months for the fight in Baku, and the fans are waiting for a spectacular fight. My opponent Tofig is a strong fighter, and we both prefer a tough style of fighting. I am fully prepared - both for the fight in the stand-up and for the fight in the parterre, whether it is fist fight or Thai boxing. Expect a surprise - it will be a spectacular fight", - he emphasized.

Baku will host UFC Fight Night tournament for the first time on June 21. Within the framework of the evening in Baku Crystall Hall will be held 12 fights, 6 in the main and preliminary card. The main event of UFC Fight Night Baku will be a bout between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. The second most important fight will take place in the lightweight division between our compatriot Rafael Fiziev and Chilean fighter Ignacio Bahamondes. Also in the octagon will be the representatives of Azerbaijan Nazim Sadikhov and Tofig Musayev, who will fight against Brazilian Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan's Myktybek Orolbay, respectively.

UFC Baku Fight Night Program

Preliminary card: fights start at 20:00 (GMT +4):

1. Featherweight: Irina Alexeyeva (5-2-0, Russia) vs. Klaudia Sigula (6-2-0, Poland)

2. Welterweight: Ko Sok Hyun (1-0-0, South Korea) vs. Elliott Oban (12-2-0, Wales)

3. Heavyweight: Hamdi Abdel Wahab (6-0-0, Egypt) vs. Muhammad Usman (11-4-0, Nigeria)

4. Featherweight: Melissa Mullins (7-1-0, England) vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (9-2-0, Russia)