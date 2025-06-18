Uzbekistan, World Bank collaborate to strengthen green public procurement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 18. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, in partnership with the World Bank, hosted a high-level roundtable discussion focused on enhancing the support system for green public procurement, Trend reports.

The event gathered a broad range of stakeholders, including representatives from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, the Uzbekistan Agency for Technical Regulation, international financial institutions, and more than 100 entrepreneurs.

The roundtable served as a platform to present and discuss key measures aimed at promoting the use of environmentally friendly products in public procurement, increasing the share of goods made from recycled materials, and strengthening environmental protection efforts. Participants examined current reforms designed to align Uzbekistan’s public procurement framework with sustainable and eco-conscious principles while also outlining strategic plans for the future.

International experts contributed by sharing best practices and innovative solutions from around the world, addressing environmental challenges through smarter procurement strategies. Among the core topics discussed were mechanisms to support green procurement, the development of a unified voluntary eco-labeling system, and the adoption of green technologies in production processes.

A central focus of the discussion was the effectiveness of eco-labeling in reducing environmental harm. Participants explored the system’s potential to influence consumer behavior and drive demand for sustainable products. Entrepreneurs attending the event shared their firsthand experiences in implementing green technologies and spoke about the evolving market demand for eco-friendly goods.

In closing, participants underscored the critical importance of improving the qualifications and capacity of public procurement professionals as a key factor in the successful implementation of green procurement practices. Officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance provided detailed insights into ongoing initiatives and upcoming plans to build institutional capacity in this area.

The roundtable marked a significant step forward in Uzbekistan’s commitment to environmental sustainability. By fostering dialogue between government agencies, international experts, and the business community, the event laid a strong foundation for advancing green procurement and supporting the country’s long-term environmental objectives.

