IEA warns Iran's spare oil capacity running low
Photo: IEA/Facebook
Iran’s oil production continues to hold steady in the face of escalating U.S. sanctions and regional tensions, emerging as the second-largest contributor to global oil supply growth for the second consecutive year, following the United States, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy