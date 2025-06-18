Serbia’s construction sector sees downturn in April 2025
Photo: Statistical Office of Serbia
Serbia’s construction sector saw a notable slowdown in April 2025, with the number of building permits issued dropping by nearly 15 percent year-on-year. Despite the decline, major urban centers like Beogradska oblast continue to dominate new development projects, accounting for almost half of the anticipated construction value.
