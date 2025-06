BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The technical characteristics of the “Sijil” ballistic missile, used by Iran for the first time in strikes against Israel, have been disclosed, Trend reports.

Unveiled in 2008, the Sijil is a two-stage, solid-fuel ballistic missile with an operational range of up to 2,000 kilometers.

The missile measures 17.5 meters in length and 1.7 meters in diameter. It weighs approximately 23 tons, with a warhead payload of 500 kilograms.