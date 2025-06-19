Putin calls for joint efforts to end Israel-Iran conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies, stated that it would be appropriate for all parties involved in the Israel-Iran conflict to jointly seek ways to resolve it, Trend reports.

The Russian leader emphasized the need for solutions that would uphold Iran’s right to develop peaceful nuclear energy while also ensuring the security of Israel as a Jewish state. “This is a delicate issue and we need to be very careful, but, in my opinion, in general, such a solution can be found,” Putin noted.

He also recalled that Russia had completed the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran and signed a contract for two additional power units. According to him, the level of trust between Moscow and Tehran enables continued cooperation in this area.

At the same time, Putin stated that Russia had presented potential settlement options to the United States, Israel, and Iran. “We are not imposing anything on anyone; we are simply sharing our vision of a possible way out of the current situation,” he added.