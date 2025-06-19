FMs of Germany, France, and UK to meet with Iranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom — Johannes Weidphul, Jean-Noël Barrot, and David Lammy — are scheduled to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on June 20 in Geneva, focusing on issues related to Iran’s nuclear program, Trend reports.

Ahead of the meeting, representatives of the "European three" will consult with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. The negotiation plan has been coordinated with the United States, and the talks will take place at the German consulate in Geneva.

This diplomatic engagement follows a series of recent escalations. On June 13, Israel launched military airstrikes on Iran, killing a large number of Iranian servicemen, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, nine nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

In retaliation, Iran fired over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones targeting Tel Aviv and other locations, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.