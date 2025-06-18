Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar petrochemical facility undergoes routine equipment checks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. The Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant has commenced its scheduled preventive maintenance (SPM), Trend reports

These actions are conducted in line with Kazakhstan’s industrial safety laws and the Ministry of Energy’s approved plan.

The maintenance involves technical inspections of over 110 pressure-operated equipment units and more than 930 process pipelines totaling 141,843 meters in length. Approximately 1,100 personnel and 107 special equipment units are engaged in the process.

Despite the maintenance, petroleum product shipments will continue as planned. Stocks before the outage include 35,000 tons of motor gasoline, 45,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 14,000 tons of aviation fuel.

To support market stability and meet the demand of socially important sectors, other KMG refineries are simultaneously increasing production of certain fuels and lubricants.

The maintenance is expected to conclude by July 17, 2025.