Israel's Defense Forces reveal number of shot-down Iranian drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The Israeli Air Force neutralized three drones launched from Iran into Israel overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

According to the IDF, two of the military drones bit the dust in the airspace over the Dead Sea, while the other one was taken out of the picture in northern Israel. An alarm was sounded in the mentioned areas regarding the drone attack.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

