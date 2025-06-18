Iran claims shotdown of another Israeli F-35 fighter jet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Iran's Air Defense Forces shot down another Israeli F-35 fighter jet over the Iranian Javadabad district of Varamin city, the city's administration representative Hossein Abbasi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

It was noted that the downed F-35 fighter jet crashed near Varamin.

Abbasi stated that the security service and military are presently examining the particulars, and further information would be disclosed shortly.

Earlier, on June 16, official Tehran announced that the fourth Israeli F-35 fighter jet had been destroyed over Tabriz.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

