Azerbaijan hands over reins of PABSEC chairmanship to Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) has passed from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, the current Chairperson of the Assembly and Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at a meeting of the PABSEC in Baku, Trend reports.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Collaboration (BSEC) is a regional international entity dedicated to multilateral political and economic efforts that promote collaboration, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea area. Its roots date back to 25 June 1992, when Turkish President Turgut Özal and leaders from ten other nations convened in Istanbul to sign the Summit Declaration and the "Bosphorus Statement." The BSEC Headquarters, serving as the Permanent International Secretariat of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC PERMIS), was founded in March 1994 in Istanbul.

Will be updated