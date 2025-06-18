PABSEC's plenary session attendees visit Alley of Honors in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Participants of the 65th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) visited the Alley of Honors in Baku on June 18, Trend reports.

The guests paid tribute and laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also honored the memory of the National Leader’s spouse, renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Collaboration (BSEC) is a regional international entity dedicated to multilateral political and economic efforts that promote collaboration, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea area. Its roots date back to 25 June 1992, when Turkish President Turgut Özal and leaders from ten other nations convened in Istanbul to sign the Summit Declaration and the "Bosphorus Statement." The BSEC Headquarters, serving as the Permanent International Secretariat of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC PERMIS), was founded in March 1994 in Istanbul.

