Chilean UFC fighter vows to leave no stone unturned in showdown with his Azerbaijani rival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ I'm very glad that my opponent will be Rafael Fiziev - we both prefer to fight standing, which means the fight promises to be spectacular, UFC Fight Night Baku participant Chilean fighter Ignacio Bahamondes said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"I have carefully analyzed Fiziev's fights - he is a really strong and technical fighter, but I am sure that I am superior to him. He has lost his last three fights and will certainly want to rehabilitate himself in front of his home crowd in Baku.

Chile is traditionally considered a football country, but in recent years there has been no significant success in this area. Now the whole country is waiting for my victory in Baku, which will not only be a personal achievement, but will also inspire young people to engage in mixed martial arts," Bahamondes emphasized.

To note, for the first time, the UFC Fight Night tournament will be held in Baku on June 21. The event at Baku Crystal Hall will feature 12 fights, six in the main card and six in the preliminary card. The main event of the UFC evening in Baku will be the fight between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and former title contender Khalil Rountree. The second most significant fight will take place in the lightweight division between Azerbaijani Rafael Fiziev and Chilean fighter Ignacio Bahamondes. Also entering the octagon will be representatives of Azerbaijan Nazim Sadikhov and Tofig Musayev, who will face Brazilian Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstani Myktybek Orolbay, respectively.

UFC Baku Fight Night Program

Preliminary card: fights start at 20:00 (GMT +4):

1. Featherweight: Irina Alexeyeva (5-2-0, Russia) vs. Klaudia Sigula (6-2-0, Poland)

2. Welterweight: Ko Sok Hyun (1-0-0, South Korea) vs. Elliott Oban (12-2-0, Wales)

3. Heavyweight: Hamdi Abdel Wahab (6-0-0, Egypt) vs. Muhammad Usman (11-4-0, Nigeria)

4. Featherweight: Melissa Mullins (7-1-0, England) vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (9-2-0, Russia)

5. Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev (24-7-0, Morocco) vs. Park Chung Yong (18-6-0, South Korea)

6. Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2-0, Russia) vs. Maksum Azat (17-1-0, Kazakhstan)

Main card: fights start at 23:00, in the following order:

7. Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (12-3-0, Tajikistan) vs. Bogdan Grad (15-2-0, Austria)

8. Lightweight: Nazim Sadikhov (10-1-1, Azerbaijan) vs. Nicolas Motta (15-5-0, Brazil)

9. Heavyweight: Curtis Blades (18-5-0, US) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, Russia)

10. Lightweight: Tofig Musayev (debut, Azerbaijan) vs. Myktybek Orolbay (13-2-1, Kyrgyzstan)

11. Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0, Azerbaijan) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5-0, Chile)

12. Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill (12-3-0, US) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6-0, US)

