Deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia rooted in state policy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia was carried out on the basis of special decisions adopted at the state level, the First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international symposium of ombudspersons on “Strengthening the rule of law: the role of ombudspersons and national human rights institutions.”

"Although the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia took place during the Soviet period, this does not mean that the crime committed has been forgotten. These decisions were inhumane, contrary to the principles of law and justice. As a result of these decisions, human rights were massively violated," Ahmedov said.

Moreover, it was noted that law enforcement and judicial bodies of Azerbaijan carry out relevant work in this direction.