AIFC experts foresee Middle Corridor boosting Kazakh-Azerbaijani agro-food trade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are ramping up cooperation in the agricultural sector, which has become a key driver of bilateral trade growth in 2024, Trend reports.

This development is highlighted in a joint report by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University.

Kazakhstan, as one of the world’s largest grain producers, exported about 8.1 million tons of grain in 2024, a significant portion of which was delivered to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan receives up to 1.5 million tons of grain from Kazakhstan through the Baku Grain Terminal. In return, Azerbaijan exports fruits and vegetables to Kazakhstan, creating a complementary supply chain.

The report highlights the growing importance of trade and investment projects focused on agro-food logistics and processing. It also notes that investments in storage and transport infrastructure—leveraging the Middle Corridor trade route—could enhance the efficiency and reliability of food trade in the region.

Officials and analysts alike view this deepening agricultural partnership as a strategic step that strengthens food security and economic integration between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, with broader implications for regional stability.

