Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Europe

UK acts on security concerns, evacuates diplomats’ families from Israel

Europe Materials 18 June 2025 20:02 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The United Kingdom has temporarily recalled the family members of its diplomatic staff working in Israel due to heightened security risks linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The decision affects personnel at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem.

"As a precautionary measure, the family members of staff based at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General in Jerusalem have been temporarily recalled," the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stated in its updated travel advisory for Israel.

The statement emphasized that both the embassy and the consulate will continue their essential operations, including services for British citizens.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more