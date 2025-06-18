Iran launches new missile strike on Israeli territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Iranian armed forces have launched a new missile strike on Israeli territory, Trend reports.

Details about the specific targets of the attack and any possible casualties have not yet been disclosed.

This latest strike follows Israeli airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, which resulted in significant casualties. Among those killed were Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as nine nuclear scientists and other high-ranking officials.

In retaliation later that same day, Iran launched over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations in Israel, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.