Azercell brings together two generations in need of care (PHOTO)

“Azercell Volunteers” (“Azercell Könüllüləri”) continued their social responsibility efforts by organizing a heartfelt event that brought together children and elderly individuals in need of special attention and care.

With Azercell’s initiative and support, children from the Children’s Shelter and Reintegration Center (under the “Azerbaijani Children” Public Union) visited residents at the Social Service Institution for Elderly People of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Aztelekom” LLC employees and the “Enteskedu” Digital Skills Center also joined the initiative, helping extend the social impact of the event.

With over 100 participants, the event aimed to strengthen intergenerational bonds and foster mutual understanding and inclusion.

The program featured fun games, creative workshops, and musical performances, creating meaningful and memorable moments for both the young and the elderly.

It is worth noting that “Azercell Volunteers” have been actively engaged in charitable initiatives since 2004. Through continued support for vulnerable social groups, they contribute to building a culture of social responsibility and creating lasting positive impact in the community.