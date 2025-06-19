Uzbekistan, ADB set new priorities for economic collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 19. Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bhargav Dasgupta, held a high-level meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov, Trend reports.

Additionally, in attendance at the assembly were ADB's Regional Director for Private Sector Development, Enrico Pinali; the Head of the ADB Representative Office in Tashkent, Kanokpan Lao-Araya; Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Umid Abidkhadjayev; and the Executive Director of the Mortgage Refinancing Company, Murod Farmonov, alongside other pivotal stakeholders from both parties.



Throughout the discussions, the stakeholders evaluated the advancements of current collaborative initiatives and investigated avenues to enhance their synergy in critical domains. Particular emphasis was placed on the contemporary socio-economic landscape of Uzbekistan and its strategic developmental imperatives moving forward.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in supporting major infrastructure initiatives, which play a vital role in fostering sustainable growth. They underscored the importance of boosting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly through the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and the expansion of startup ecosystems.

The discussions also emphasized the need to enhance private sector engagement as a driving force for innovation and competitiveness. Ensuring macroeconomic stability—especially maintaining inflation at low and stable levels—was highlighted as a shared priority.

The stakeholders acknowledged the criticality of propelling eco-centric transformation initiatives, encompassing the execution of environmentally sustainable ventures and enhancing energy optimization within public and social infrastructure frameworks.



Expediting the deployment of public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives, especially within the healthcare domain, has been recognized as a pivotal focus for forthcoming synergistic endeavors. The evolution of Uzbekistan’s mortgage sector was underscored as a pivotal element within the overarching framework of comprehensive economic restructuring initiatives.



Hydrological resource governance emerged as a focal point of discourse, with stakeholders converging on the imperative to amplify collaborative initiatives aimed at optimizing and sustaining resource utilization. The assembly also deliberated on the current privatization paradigm in Uzbekistan, with both stakeholders articulating their preparedness to extend ongoing facilitation.



At the culmination of the assembly, the stakeholders reiterated their dedication to enhancing synergistic collaboration and sustaining ongoing discourse across all delineated domains.



This convening signified yet another pivotal juncture in the evolving synergy between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank, highlighting their collective aspiration for holistic and sustainable advancement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel