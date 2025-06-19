Kazakhstan to begin nationwide inspection of petrol stations starting 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. Kazakhstan will begin comprehensive inspections of all petrol and autogas filling stations nationwide starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

The initiative follows a deadly gas-air explosion at a petrol station in Kulsary, Atyrau region, on May 30, which killed two people. Investigations revealed multiple safety violations, including the absence of proper fire extinguishing equipment, accumulation of flammable materials, and non-compliance with fire hazard classifications.

Currently, around 3,000 petrol stations and 2,500 autogas stations operate across the country under the supervision of the Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. However, existing regulations under the Entrepreneurial Code have limited the Ministry’s ability to conduct unscheduled inspections.

Authorities confirmed that this legal barrier will be removed in 2026 to allow for proactive safety checks aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Under national regulations, petrol and gas stations must observe strict placement requirements, including minimum distances from residential areas, forests, public buildings, and transportation infrastructure. For example, stations must be located at least 60 meters from residential buildings and public places, and 100 meters from nearby gas filling stations.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasized that enhancing inspection powers is a critical step in improving industrial safety and protecting public health.