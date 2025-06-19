Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva participates in MAMA "Mother Nature" exhibition at London Design Biennale (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ An official opening of the Azerbaijan Pavilion was held as part of the London Design Biennale 2025. Azerbaijan is participating in the London Biennale for the first time, Trend reports.

As part of Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, the MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition—presented by the Heydar Aliyev Center and IDEA Public Union—depicts nature as a source of art, memory, and the future, and explores the deep interconnectedness between humanity and nature through contemporary art and ecological reflection.

Highlighting the current global challenges resulting from climate change, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, emphasized the importance of reconnecting with nature, and the vital role of care and creative thinking.

“Nature is our home. In the face of global changes, we not only carry a responsibility but also have the opportunity to once again hear the rhythms and voices of nature through art, beauty, and feminine sensibility,” said Leyla Aliyeva. She added that the “‘Mother Nature’ international art project continues its journey following its debut at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, and its successful presentation at the Bahrain Art Center and the MAXXI art museum in Rome. The exhibition in London has reached a significant milestone on this path, and Azerbaijan once again proves that it has the power to conduct a global dialogue at the intersection of culture, ecology, and humanistic values.”

Victoria Broackes, Director of the London Design Biennale 2025, praised the poetic nature of the pavilion and commended its artistic response to environmental challenges.

Lord John Alderdice, UK’s Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia and Member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, underscored the importance of cultural exchange and environmental dialogue for a sustainable future.

The London Design Biennale is a biennial international exhibition held at Somerset House, a historic building in London. The Biennale brings together artists, designers, and architects from different countries. This year’s Biennale explores the theme “Surface Reflections,” focusing on how ideas are shaped by both internal experiences and external influences.

The Azerbaijan Pavilion will remain open to visitors until June 29.