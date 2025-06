KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, June 19. As reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on a working visit on June 19.

President Ilham Aliyev met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kahramanmaraş.

The opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan" neighborhood was held in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the event.

Trend presents photos from the "Azerbaijan" neighborhood: