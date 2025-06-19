World Bank, Uzbekistan explore new healthcare initiatives and financing mechanisms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 19. Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Otabek Fazilkarimov, held a meeting with a delegation led by Elvira Anadolu, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, to discuss enhancing Uzbekistan’s healthcare system, Trend reports.

Throughout the deliberations, both stakeholders concentrated on amplifying synergies with global financial entities and guaranteeing the successful execution of current initiatives.



Focused scrutiny was directed towards the evaluation of the advancement of the Emergency Medical Services Enhancement initiative, underpinned by the World Bank's backing. The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive assessment of the milestones achieved thus far, the current strategic initiatives in progress, and the tactical preparations for the project's concluding phase.



The assembly further delved into avenues for the inception of novel healthcare initiatives moving forward, especially via Performance-for-Results (P4R) financing paradigms. Discussions encompassed domains such as fiscal stewardship, alignment with global reporting frameworks, adherence to ecological and social compliance protocols, as well as the intricacies of project oversight and evaluative methodologies.



At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing synergies aimed at advancing the sustainable and efficient evolution of Uzbekistan’s healthcare infrastructure.

