Iran takes aim at military and industrial targets in Israel's Haifa and Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Iran has carried out strikes on military targets and military-industrial facilities in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated, Trend reports.

The report noted that in the midst of this fresh storm of assaults on Israel, Iran unleashed over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to take out anti-missile systems in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

To recall, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

