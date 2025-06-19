Details announced for upcoming Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 19. The Kyrgyz-Tajik Business Forum is set to take place on July 7-8, 2025, in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Export Center for Export Development and Promotion.

Per the insights from Kyrgyz Export, the forum is poised to facilitate the establishment of novel business synergies, enhance the visibility of export commodities, and cultivate symbiotic alliances among entrepreneurs hailing from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.



As per the data disseminated by Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, there has been a notable escalation in bilateral trade dynamics between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan during the period spanning from January to April 2025. Trade turnover escalated to $2.071 million, representing a quintuple increase from $405,129 in the corresponding timeframe of 2024.



The export dynamics from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan exhibited a substantial escalation, surging by a factor of 81, transitioning from a baseline of $17,383 to a notable $1.425 million. The influx of imports from Tajikistan experienced a substantial uptick of 66 percent, culminating in a total of $646,193, in contrast to the $387,746 recorded during the initial quadrimester of 2024.

