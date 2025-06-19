IAEA confirms no damage or risk at Iran's under-construction reactor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has received information that the Khondab (former Arak) heavy water research reactor in Iran was hit in Israel's attack, Trend reports.

The agency stated that the reactor currently under construction was not yet operational and did not contain any nuclear material, and therefore, no radiological impact was reported.

"At present, IAEA has no information indicating the Khondab heavy water plant was hit," the agency added.

Meanwhile, on June 18, the IAEA reported that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit. "Both sites were previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA. At the Tehran site, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested. At Karaj, two buildings were destroyed where different centrifuge components were manufactured," the agency said.

Earlier, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi emphasized the importance of transparency and information-sharing under the current conditions as he addressed the Board of Governors: “It is crucial that the IAEA receives timely and regular technical information about the facilities and their respective sites. Without information, we cannot accurately assess the radiological conditions and potential impacts on the population and the environment, and cannot provide the necessary assistance.”

Grossi confirmed that the agency remains committed to its presence in Iran. “The agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as safety conditions allow, as required under Iran's NPT safeguards obligation.”