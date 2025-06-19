Azerbaijan, Canada discuss regional security amid Israel-Iran tensions

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. On June 19, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed the current security situation in the region in light of the ongoing Israel-Iran confrontation.

Minister Anand thanked Azerbaijan for its support in facilitating the evacuation of Canadian citizens from Iran.

Minister Bayramov, in turn, congratulated his counterpart on her recent appointment and wished her success in her new role.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.