Kazakhstan showcases investment opportunities to Monaco business community

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. Kazakhstan presented its investment potential to companies from Monaco during a webinar, Trend reports.

Organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France and Monaco, with support from the Economic Council of Monaco, the virtual event brought together around 20 companies from Monaco’s business sector.

Kazakh Ambassador to Monaco Gulsara Arystankulova, emphasized the growing bilateral cooperation and trade between the two countries. She also noted that 2025 marks the 16th anniversary of diplomatic relations and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support Monaco-based investors.

Monaco’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Evelyne Genta highlighted key areas of cooperation, referencing bilateral agreements in tourism, investment, and legal assistance. She praised Kazakhstan’s role in EXPO-2017 and the ongoing development of the Astana International Financial Center.

Kazakh Invest’s Altynai Mukanova provided a detailed overview of Kazakhstan’s investment climate, underlining tax incentives, special economic zones, and tailored investment conditions. She also pointed to opportunities in agro-industry, green energy, gas and coal chemistry, 3D printing, and raw material processing.

Participants showed particular interest in Kazakhstan’s new “investor visa” program, launched on June 1, 2025, as well as ongoing legal and economic reforms aimed at improving the business environment.

The Monaco side expressed interest in organizing a visit to Kazakhstan to explore investment opportunities on-site and deepen business cooperation.