Iran set to continue its non-stop attacks on Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Iran's Tehran will continuously attack any Israeli target that has attacked Iran, and we see no limits to this, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Lieutenant General Abdulrahim Mousavi, Trend reports.

Mousavi visited one of the military bases of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps the other day and highly appreciated the level of military training of the personnel.

To recall, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel