Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field to expand with more gas wells

Photo: KazMunayGas

According to KazMunayGas (KMG) national company, Ural Oil and Gas LLP plans to commission additional wells at the Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field. The announcement came during a working trip by KMG Chairman Askhat Khasenov to the West Kazakhstan region.

