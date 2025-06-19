Establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia to benefit entire region - President Erdoğan

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, June 19.​ Establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will benefit the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Quarter in Kahramanmaraş, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He noted the importance of the ongoing work on the development of the liberated territories of Karabakh.

"After Fuzuli and Zangilan, together with my brother, President Ilham Aliyev, we opened the Lachin International Airport. Since Karabakh was liberated from occupation, an active campaign for restoration and development has been ongoing throughout the region," Erdoğan emphasized.

He expressed hope that the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will benefit the entire region and the entire Muslim community.

"With the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, these initiatives will benefit everyone. May the Almighty strengthen our unity and brotherhood with Azerbaijan," the president said.

