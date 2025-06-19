Joint cooperation continues in all areas as long as our brotherhood endures - Turkish minister

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye​, June 19.​ As long as our brotherhood continues, our joint cooperation in all areas will also continue, said Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, speaking to Azerbaijani journalists, Trend reports.

Responding to a question about security on the border in the context of the Iran-Israel conflict, the minister noted that there is no existing threat.

"We are simply checking our security measures," he said.

Güler also emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the defense industry is ongoing.

