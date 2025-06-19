Slovenia education workforce report for 2024–25 revealed

Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia

Slovenia’s education system in the 2024/25 academic year is running like a well-oiled machine, showing stable staffing levels across all sectors. There are some interesting trends in the mix, particularly when it comes to gender distribution, age demographics, and qualification levels that are worth keeping an eye on.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register