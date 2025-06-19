The establishment of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood is a highly significant event - President Ilham Aliyev

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, June 19. As you mentioned, on the Karabakh issue, my dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and I stood shoulder to shoulder from the very first day of the war, said President Ilham Aliyev during the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Trend reports.

“The support, solidarity, and political and moral backing extended by the President of Türkiye in the very first hours of the war, along with the unity of the Turkish people with us, gave us additional strength and enabled us to restore historical justice. Today, the people of Azerbaijan live in peace and security on their ancestral lands,” the head of state noted, describing the establishment of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş as a highly significant event.