Estonia to support global cultural gathering with funds for ESTO 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Estonian government today approved the allocation of 75,000 euros from the government reserve to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the organization of ESTO 2025, the 13th edition of the Global Estonian Cultural Days, the largest event uniting Estonians living abroad, Trend reports.

This year’s event, themed TOGETHER, will take place from June 25 to July 3 across Stockholm, Tallinn, and, for the first time, Narva.

Launched in 1972 in Toronto, the ESTO movement has become a long-standing cultural tradition aimed at preserving Estonian identity, strengthening diaspora ties, and reinforcing Estonia’s cultural presence worldwide. By celebrating heritage and community, ESTO plays a role in supporting national sovereignty and security through cultural diplomacy and soft power.

ESTO 2025 will open in Stockholm, continue with a rich cultural program in Narva, and conclude in Tallinn just before the Song and Dance Festival, which this year will include performances by more than 60 Estonian groups from abroad.

The Narva program will highlight the importance of Estonian identity in Ida-Viru County, with youth from both Narva and the global Estonian diaspora co-organizing a congress titled “Multilingualism Opens Doors.” The event will be opened by President Alar Karis.

The organization of ESTO 2025 is a collaborative effort, supported by a wide network of institutions and partners, including Estonian diaspora organizations, the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN), the city governments of Tallinn and Narva, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education and Research, and Culture, and the Global Estonian Programme through project-based funding.

This year’s ESTO promises not only to celebrate Estonian culture but also to build new bridges between generations and across borders, uniting Estonians under a shared identity and global vision.

